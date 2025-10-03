Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has directed that no political party shall hold public gatherings until new standard operating procedures (SOPs) are formulated, the Tamil Nadu government informed the court. Additional Advocate General (AAG) stated that police permissions for rallies and meetings will be withheld until comprehensive guidelines are finalized.

The bench was hearing multiple public interest litigations (PILs) seeking SOPs for political events. Among them was a petition by Chennai advocate ML Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, demanding a CBI probe into the Karur tragedy. The court dismissed the plea, ruling that Ravi, being a politician and not an aggrieved party, lacked legal standing. A similar plea by BJP advocate GS Mani was also rejected.

The court further emphasized that public meetings should not occur near national or state highways and directed organizers to ensure essential facilities, including drinking water, medical aid, ambulance services, toilets, and clear exit routes during events.

TVK Leader Denied Bail

In a related ruling, Justice N Senthilkumar denied anticipatory bail to TVK Namakkal district secretary N Sathish Kumar. The court questioned why the party failed to control its cadre, who allegedly engaged in vandalism during a roadshow led by TVK Chief Vijay.

Government Advocate S Santhosh told the court that nine FIRs have been registered against TVK members, including Sathish Kumar, highlighting the seriousness of the offenses. The court’s orders underline the state’s firm stance on maintaining public safety and procedural compliance during political events.