Watch Throwback Video: Smriti And Palash Set Haldi Floor On Fire With Their Dance Moves

HomeSportsCricketWatch Throwback Video: Smriti And Palash Set Haldi Floor On Fire With Their Dance Moves

Before the sudden turn of events, Smriti and Palash had already begun their pre-wedding celebrations with a colorful Haldi ceremony on November 21.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to marry on November 23, 2025, but the couple had to postpone their wedding due to health emergencies in both families.

Hours before the ceremony, Smriti’s father was admitted to the hospital, followed by Palash himself falling ill and requiring medical attention. At present, there is no official update on when the wedding will be rescheduled.

Before the sudden turn of events, the couple had already begun their pre-wedding celebrations with a colorful Haldi ceremony on November 21.

The festivities were attended not only by the couple but also by members of Indian women’s cricket team, who were seen enjoying the dhol beats and dancing alongside Palash and Smriti. Following the Haldi, the celebrations continued with a lively Sangeet, marking a joyful beginning to the couple’s wedding festivities despite the unforeseen postponement.

'Palash wanted to cancel wedding before Smriti'

The Haldi ceremony followed soon after Palash Muchhal made his engagement with Smriti Mandhana official through a heartfelt proposal video shared on social media.

In the video, Palash surprised Smriti while blindfolded at DY Patil Stadium, presenting her with a diamond ring and a bouquet of roses.

The moment turned emotional as Smriti, visibly touched, shed tears of happiness. She then placed the ring on Palash’s finger, and the couple proudly showcased their engagement rings together. The social media post accompanying the video captured the joy perfectly with the simple caption: “She said yes.”

Smriti and Palash are believed to have started dating around 2019, though they kept their relationship private for several years. They went public in 2024 with a social media post celebrating their fifth anniversary, delighting fans with glimpses of their journey together.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
