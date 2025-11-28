Hong Kong Fire Death Toll Rises To 94 As Firefighters Battle Flames For Second Day

The death toll in the fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong climbed to 94 as firefighters continued battling the fierce blaze for a second day on Thursday, making it one of the deadliest fires in the city’s recent history.

In the Tai Po district, just north of Hong Kong near the mainland border, rescuers moved cautiously through the Wang Fuk Court complex, a dense cluster of seven towers housing thousands of residents. Flashlights cut through the thick smoke billowing from some windows of the charred buildings as firefighters searched apartment by apartment.

Deputy Fire Services Director Derek Armstrong Chan said the firefighting operation was nearing its end but stressed the biggest challenge lay ahead: the search and rescue mission. “Our firefighting operation is almost complete,” Chan stated. “Firefighters are working hard to prevent debris and embers from reigniting. What’s next is the search and rescue operation.”

Despite their efforts, officials remain uncertain about how many people are still unaccounted for or trapped. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee revealed that contact was lost with 279 individuals early Thursday, but no further updates on missing residents were provided during a press briefing, Associated Press reported.

A chilling video captured rescuers navigating dark, smoke-filled apartments, while flickering flames still glowed within some windows of the devastated complex, now mostly blackened and scarred by the fire.

Rapid Spread and Safety Concerns

The inferno began Wednesday afternoon, believed to have started in bamboo scaffolding and construction netting before racing across seven of the complex’s eight buildings. Chan described the fire as spreading “exceptionally fast,” with firefighters hindered by falling debris, high heat, poor visibility, and blocked emergency vehicle access.

The Fire Services Department confirmed 94 people died and over 70 suffered injuries, including 11 firefighters. Nearly 900 residents found refuge in temporary shelters while emergency crews focused on controlling the blaze.

The tragedy prompted condolences worldwide. Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram offering prayers for the victims, their families, and first responders.

Authorities promptly arrested three men linked to the construction company managing renovations at Wang Fuk Court, including two directors and an engineering consultant, on suspicion of manslaughter. Police suspect gross negligence and believe non-fire-resistant materials on the building’s exterior contributed to the rapid fire spread, Associated Press reported.

During searches of the Prestige Construction & Engineering Company’s office, which oversaw the renovations, police confiscated documents as evidence. Officials also discovered highly flammable plastic foam panels affixed near elevators in one surviving tower, likely installed by the same construction firm, though their purpose remains unclear. Secretary for Security Chris Tang confirmed further investigation into these materials.

The complex, built in the 1980s and home to around 4,800 people, many elderly, was undergoing major renovations when disaster struck. Hong Kong’s anti-corruption bureau launched inquiries into potential graft linked to the project.

Investigators believe the blaze started on external scaffolding of a 32-story tower before spreading via bamboo scaffolding and netting to the rest of the complex, fueled by windy conditions. Bamboo scaffolding, commonly used in Hong Kong, has drawn scrutiny for its fire safety.

The authorities pledged immediate inspections of all major renovation sites across the city to ensure materials and scaffolding meet stringent safety standards.

This catastrophic fire marks the deadliest in Hong Kong in decades, far surpassing the 1996 Kowloon building blaze that killed 41 and burned for about 20 hours.