Mekedatu Project Meant To Make TN A Desert, Says AIADMK General Secretary

HomeNewsIndiaMekedatu Project Meant To Make TN A Desert, Says AIADMK General Secretary

AIADMK's Palaniswami accuses Karnataka's Congress government of aiming to desertify Tamil Nadu with the Mekedatu dam project.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that the sole aim of the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka was to convert Tamil Nadu into a desert by executing the Mekedatu dam project.

The Karnataka government was proceeding with its project to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu disregarding the adverse implications for Tamil Nadu, he said, and blamed the ruling DMK in the state for the present "unfortunate situation." "The DMK government under Chief Minister M K Stalin did not present strong arguments on behalf of Tamil Nadu through lawyers before the Cauvery Management Authority and the Supreme Court on the issue of the livelihood of Tamil Nadu people, and had conducted itself half-heartedly," Palaniswami said in a post on 'X.' His strong reaction comes in the wake of the Karnataka government forming an expert team to expedite the Mekedatu dam project work following the Supreme Court order.

In the post on December 12, the AIADMK general secretary claimed that whenever the DMK came to power, it ceded Tamil Nadu's rights to Karnataka on the Cauvery river water issue. "This betrayal by the DMK cannot be forgiven," he said and urged the chief minister to immediately take legal action to protect Tamil Nadu's rights on Cauvery.

He hit out at the Karnataka government saying, "the sole aim of the Congress government is to convert Tamil Nadu into a desert." On December 12, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said the Tamil Nadu government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court and also submitted a detailed plea before the CWC stating that the construction of Mekedatu dam in Karnataka will be detrimental to its interest.

The detailed submission was made to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on December 9, stating how the Mekedatu reservoir project will be detrimental to Tamil Nadu and to the order of the Supreme Court, he had said in a statement.

The project involves construction of the balancing reservoir across river Cauvery in Mekedatu in Karnataka, with the twin objectives of meeting Bengaluru's drinking water needs and generating hydroelectric power. PTI JSP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Palaniswami Karnataka CONGRESS Tamil NAdu
Opinion
