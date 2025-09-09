Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge Offers Court-Monitored 'EVM Hackathon' To Ensure Transparency

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Sept 9 (PTI) Karnataka’s Minister for Information Technology Priyank Kharge has said that the state is ready to host a transparent evaluation of the entire EVM–VVPAT process in partnership with judicial and industry oversight. Kharge had posted a copy of the letter he had written to the Election Commission of India again on September 6 on the social media platform X on Monday.

In his letter, Kharge said he had written to the ECI on December 3, 2024, as well, outlining concerns regarding the function of EVMs and related procedural vulnerabilities, and suggesting a "constructive solution" in the form of a court-monitored ethical hackathon and audit, backed by the state.

"With our strong technology and R&D ecosystem, I had proposed that Karnataka is well placed to carry out such a transparent exercise under judicial and industry oversight to rigorously test the EVM architecture and address public perception issues around electoral integrity," read the letter.

He also said that on several occasions, he had formally placed similar suggestions on record with the EC in his capacity as the Minister for Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology.

"My intent has always been to address concerns and strengthen public faith in the system," he added.

He said that at a time when serious questions are being raised about the independence of institutions and the integrity of our elections, it becomes even more urgent to adopt proposals that improve transparency.

"In the backdrop of the ongoing #VoteChori debate and the irregularities flagged in Mahadevapura (Bengaluru), the recounting of EVMs in Panipat (Haryana) and the voter deletion fraud in Aland (Kalaburagi), public concern has only deepened. It is now the Commission’s responsibility to address these doubts and safeguard the credibility of our democracy," posted the minister. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka Priyank Kharge
