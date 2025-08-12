Karnataka HC Rejects Plea To Retain NEP Instead Of SEP, Asks 'How Can We Compel State'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka HC Rejects Plea To Retain NEP Instead Of SEP, Asks 'How Can We Compel State'

The Karnataka High Court rejected a PIL challenging the state's decision to abolish the National Education Policy (NEP) in favour of a State Education Policy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 03:24 PM (IST)

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to overturn the state government’s decision to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) and replace it with a State Education Policy.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Ramchandra D Huddar ruled that the judiciary cannot interfere in a government’s policy decisions unless there is a proven violation of fundamental or statutory rights, reported Live Law.

The petitioner had urged the court to order the continuation of the NEP introduced by the Centre, arguing that the move to replace it with a state-specific policy was arbitrary and against public interest. However, the bench concluded that the matter fell squarely within the executive’s domain and did not warrant judicial intervention.

(More details awaited)

