Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Govt Schools To Get 10-Day Break Till Oct 18 Amid Caste Census: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Govt Schools To Get 10-Day Break Till Oct 18 Amid Caste Census: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah declared a 10-day holiday for government and aided schools starting Wednesday to aid the ongoing caste-wise census.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced a 10-day holiday for schools across Karnataka to facilitate the ongoing caste-wise census. Government and government-aided schools will remain closed from Wednesday until October 18, the Chief Minister said. The decision follows a request made by the state teachers’ union, which had sought temporary closure to assist in census-related work.

The holiday has been declared considering the teachers’ involvement in the caste census process and to ensure the smooth conduct of the survey, Siddaramaiah said.

Private schools are expected to continue their regular academic schedule unless otherwise directed by local education authorities.

The caste-wise census, being carried out across Karnataka, aims to collect comprehensive data on social and economic demographics to aid in policy planning and welfare schemes.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Karnataka  SIddaramaiah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Science
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Business
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
World
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget