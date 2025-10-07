Karnataka Govt Schools To Get 10-Day Break Till Oct 18 Amid Caste Census: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced a 10-day holiday for schools across Karnataka to facilitate the ongoing caste-wise census. Government and government-aided schools will remain closed from Wednesday until October 18, the Chief Minister said. The decision follows a request made by the state teachers’ union, which had sought temporary closure to assist in census-related work.

The holiday has been declared considering the teachers’ involvement in the caste census process and to ensure the smooth conduct of the survey, Siddaramaiah said.

Private schools are expected to continue their regular academic schedule unless otherwise directed by local education authorities.

The caste-wise census, being carried out across Karnataka, aims to collect comprehensive data on social and economic demographics to aid in policy planning and welfare schemes.

(More details awaited)