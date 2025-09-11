Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Records 2.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Kalaburagi, Felt Within 25 Km

Karnataka Records 2.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Kalaburagi, Felt Within 25 Km

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, on Thursday. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III, and the region is void of any structural discontinuities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Sept 11 (PTI) An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded in Kalaburagi district on Thursday, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

According to a press release from KSNDMC, as per the Seismic Intensity Map, the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 km from the epicentre, which was located 0.5 km southeast of Jawalga Village in Aloor, Aland taluk.

“This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt,” stated the release.

The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III, and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, it added. PTI JR ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Cities
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar
World
Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
India
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget