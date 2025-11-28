Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Power Tussle: Priyank Kharge Says Congress High Command Will Step In At ‘Right Time’ To Resolve

Karnataka Minister Kharge stated the Congress high command will resolve the growing power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar, possibly involving a change of guard.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 28 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the Congress high command possesses the sense of timing to resolve the intensifying "power tussle" between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

He said the 130-year-old party will intervene at the right time.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have agreed to travel to Delhi for a meeting when summoned by the party high command.

"Nobody has given any official invitation or statement on the meeting in New Delhi. The CM and the Deputy CM have said that they will go to Delhi if they are invited by the Congress president or AICC general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Let the invitation come from Delhi, then only it will be decided," Kharge, who is Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son, said.

Asked about the increasing confusion, Kharge said, "The high command has the sense of timing. It will take a call, keeping in mind the right time." He urged people not to speculate further, and said the high command will intervene whenever necessary.

As the Congress government in Karnataka completed the halfway mark of its five-year tenure on November 20, the power tussle within the party has intensified over a possible change of guard in the state, with a section claiming an alleged "power-sharing" agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023. PTI GMS ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
