HomeNewsIndia28 Blackbucks Die Mysteriously At Belagavi Zoo; Karnataka Orders Probe

28 Blackbucks Die Mysteriously At Belagavi Zoo; Karnataka Orders Probe

Twenty-eight blackbucks died mysteriously at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo in Belagavi, Karnataka, prompting a probe ordered by Forest Minister Eshwra Khandre

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 15 (PTI) Twenty eight blackbucks have died under mysterious circumstances in the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo here in the past three days, a zoo official said on Saturday.

The zoo had 38 blackbucks of which 28 have died, which has alarmed the authorities.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwra Khandre has ordered a probe into the deaths. He expressed concern over the deaths.

According to the Assistant Conservator of Forest Nagaraj Balhasuri, eight blackbucks died two days ago while 20 died on Saturday.

He said the veterinary doctor at the zoo suspected that they died due to a bacterial infection though actual cause is yet to be ascertained.

"We have sent the viscera sample to the authorities at Bannerghatta Zoological Park in Bengaluru to find out the reason behind the death," Bale told reporters.

Forest Minister said in a statement that preliminary reports indicate that these deer died of an infectious disease, and all precautionary measures have been taken to prevent any other animal in the zoo from getting infected.

An expert committee should be formed to investigate whether these deaths were caused by consuming contaminated water and food or whether the disease was spread by domestic animals such as cats and to take appropriate action.

“It is a matter of concern that animals in the zoo are dying in this way. Such incidents should not recur in the future and that appropriate action should be taken as per the rules in case of negligence on the part of the staff,” he said.

He warned that action will be taken if it is found that they died due to negligence of the zoo staff. PTI GMS GMS ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
