Kangana Ranaut Says Veer Savarkar Is ‘Above Bharat Ratna’, Supports Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks

Kangana Ranaut supports RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Veer Savarkar, saying the freedom fighter stands far above the Bharat Ratna and deserves national honour.
New Delhi, February 9: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Veer Savarkar, saying the freedom fighter is far above the Bharat Ratna and that awarding him the honour would be a matter of pride for every Indian.
Reacting to Mohan Bhagwat's remarks, Ranaut said, "Every Indian has the same feeling as expressed by Mohan Bhagwat. Vo Bharat Ratna se kayi upar hai (He (Veer Savarkar) is far above the Bharat Ratna award), but if he receives the award, it will be a matter of pride for every citizen of the country."
Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed questions over the delay in conferring the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar, saying if Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, then the prestige of the honour will increase.
Speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' on Sunday, Bhagwat said that he was not on the decision-making committee but would raise the issue if given the chance.
"I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts," he said.
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, and was a poet, writer, and social reformer. He was incarcerated at the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the British regime, where he endured immense hardship with unwavering resolve.
Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.
He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom.He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence.
What did Kangana Ranaut say about Veer Savarkar receiving the Bharat Ratna?
What was Mohan Bhagwat's view on Veer Savarkar being awarded the Bharat Ratna?
Mohan Bhagwat stated that if Veer Savarkar were given the Bharat Ratna, the prestige of the award itself would increase. He noted that Savarkar is already revered by millions.
Who was Veer Savarkar?
Veer Savarkar was a poet, writer, social reformer, and a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha. He was actively involved in India's freedom movement from his student days and endured hardships in Cellular Jail.
What role did Veer Savarkar play in the freedom movement?
Savarkar participated in the freedom movement from high school, becoming active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying in the UK. He also promoted revolutionary methods for independence.