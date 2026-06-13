Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC leaders Kalyan, Abhishek Banerjee publicly disagree over party issues.

Abhishek Banerjee showed restraint, declined war of words with Kalyan.

Kalyan criticized party direction, highlighting 'Diamond Harbour model' concerns.

Mamata Banerjee seeks stability amid divisions, receives leaders' backing.

Kalyan Banerjee Vs Abhishek Banerjee: The internal turbulence within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) showed no signs of easing as a public disagreement between senior leader Kalyan Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, brought simmering tensions into the spotlight. The latest exchange comes at a sensitive time for the party, which is already dealing with the fallout from the controversial “Signgate” case.

Abhishek Chooses Restraint Amid Public Criticism

Despite being directly targeted by his senior colleague, Abhishek Banerjee opted for a conciliatory approach rather than escalating the dispute. Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat, he stressed his respect for Kalyan Banerjee and declined to engage in a war of words.

“Kalyan Banerjee is older than me. He has the right to express his views. He has seen me since my childhood. I won’t speak anything against him,” Abhishek told reporters.

Kolkata, WB: TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "Kalyan Banerjee is older than me. He has the right to express his views. He has seen me since my childhood. I won’t speak anything against him."



(12.06) pic.twitter.com/9CnPJiEBQw — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

His comments followed a sharp attack from Kalyan Banerjee, who accused the younger leader of displaying arrogance and questioned the direction in which the party is heading.

‘They Cannot Treat Me Like a Dustbin’

The controversy has unfolded against the backdrop of the Signgate scandal, a case involving allegations of forged signatures on official documents submitted to the West Bengal Assembly. The matter is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and it has already resulted in disciplinary action against two legislators.

Expressing dissatisfaction with how the issue was handled, Kalyan Banerjee said he was unexpectedly removed from a key legal role despite decades of experience.

He said that he was handling the case on Friday and then there were raids and he mentioned the case on Wednesday. "Suddenly they said, they will send someone else. I have 45 years of experience, they cannot treat me like a dustbin,” he said.

The veteran parliamentarian also took issue with the appointment of lawyer Ayan Bhattacharjee, suggesting that the change was made without adequate consultation.

‘Diamond Harbour Model’ Remark Highlights Deeper Concerns

Beyond the immediate dispute, Kalyan Banerjee raised broader concerns about the party’s evolving political culture. He contrasted what he described as “Mamata’s model” of leadership with the so-called “Diamond Harbour model,” a reference widely interpreted as criticism of Abhishek Banerjee’s style and growing influence within the organisation.

According to Kalyan, the shift has left several party members dissatisfied, with some reportedly contemplating their future within the TMC. His remarks have fuelled speculation about deeper divisions within the party at a time when unity remains critical.

Mamata Seeks To Restore Stability

As tensions intensified, Mamata Banerjee moved to project cohesion and maintain control over the situation. The TMC chief received public backing from several party leaders, including veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and MP Pratima Mondal.