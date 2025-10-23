K Ponnusamy, DMK MLA Representing Senthamangalam, Passes Away

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaK Ponnusamy, DMK MLA Representing Senthamangalam, Passes Away

DMK MLA K. Ponnusamy, 74, representing Senthamangalam, passed away due to cardiac arrest. A two-time MLA, he won the reserved constituency in 2021.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

DMK legislator from Senthamangalam constituency K Ponnusamy passed away following cardiac arrest, the party said on Thursday.

He was 74. The ruling party MLA was admitted to a hospital after he complained of discomfort and breathed his last on Thursday.

He won from the Senthamangalam constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, in the 2021 Assembly poll. He had previously served as MLA for the same constituency from 2006 to 2011.

With the seat now falling vacant, a by-election will be held at a later date to elect a new representative for the constituency.

Expressing grief over the demise of Ponnusamy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the MLA had earned the respect of the people of Senthamangalam constituency and served twice as their representative.

“His demise is a great loss to the people of that constituency and to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He worked with great devotion to the party and great love for Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) and for me,” Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said.

Ponnusamy developed the party in his capacity as deputy secretary of Namakkal East district party unit and worked tirelessly for the progress of the tribal people, he said.

“I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the people of Senthamangalam constituency, his family, relatives, friends, and all those who supported him in public life, including his siblings from the DMK,” the Chief Minister said in his condolences message.

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Ponnusamy’s “tireless work for the welfare of the public and for the development of the party will always remain in our hearts.” DMK MP and party’s deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said, “The passing away of Ponnusamy, MLA from Senthamangalam constituency, is deeply saddening.” She expressed her condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
DMK K. Ponnusamy K. Ponnusamy Death News
