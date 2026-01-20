J&K: Security Forces Recover IED In Baramulla

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJ&K: Security Forces Recover IED In Baramulla

The IED was planted by suspected terrorists by the roadside at Takiya Tapper in the Pattani area of Baramulla district, officials added.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:04 AM (IST)

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday averted a tragedy with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, officials said.

They said the IED was detected by a patrol party of security forces. A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot to neutralise the IED.

The incident comes less than a week ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, security across the Kashmir Valley has been stepped up amidst apprehension of terrorists trying to carry out subversive activities. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

