IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd ODI: India And South Africa Clash In Series Decider

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score: The final and deciding match of the three-game ODI series between India and South Africa will be played today in Visakhapatnam, starting at 1:30 PM. With the series level at 1-1, both sides will be fighting hard to clinch the trophy. India will once again rely on senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to deliver in this crucial encounter. After failing to defend a 358-run total in Raipur, it will also be worth watching whether Team India opts for any changes in their playing XI for the decider.

After losing the Test series 0-2 to South Africa, another series defeat in the ODIs would be a major setback for India, especially when the dressing room is already under intense scrutiny.

Once again, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. For years, the duo has carried India in the 50-over format, consistently delivering in pressure situations. Even at this late stage of their careers, their hunger and form remain exceptional.

Virat has smashed two centuries and a fifty in his last three innings, while Rohit has scored a century and two fifties in his previous four matches. However, relying solely on the veterans will not be enough to secure the series.

India’s young batters must step up too. Ruturaj Gaikwad showed promise with his maiden ODI hundred in the last match, but Yashasvi Jaiswal’s struggles continue. His vulnerability against left-arm pace is becoming a serious concern - he has fallen to this type of bowling 30 times in his career. The team management can no longer overlook this glaring weakness.

Visakhapatnam’s pitch traditionally favors batsmen, and India has a strong record at this venue. Yet, changes may be needed. Washington Sundar could make way for Tilak Varma, especially since the middle order has been unable to build momentum. Tilak’s part-time spin and outstanding fielding add further value.

In the pace department, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana must improve, as Arshdeep Singh has been the lone bright spot so far.

South Africa eye history

This is a golden chance for South Africa. A win here would seal their first-ever ODI series victory on Indian soil. However, injuries to Nandre Burger and Tony de Giorgi remain a concern following the Raipur match.