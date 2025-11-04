Mini Bus Overturns In J&K’s Rajouri; 28 Injured, Two Students Critical

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMini Bus Overturns In J&K’s Rajouri; 28 Injured, Two Students Critical

A mini-bus accident in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, injured 28 people, primarily students, after the driver lost control near Thandikassi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rajouri/Jammu: At least 28 persons, mostly students, were injured when a mini bus overturned on a highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Rajouri town when the driver lost control resulting in the accident near Thandikassi, the officials said.

Rescuers immediately swung into action and shifted 28 injured persons, including 26 students to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

Two of the critically injured students -- 15-year-old Aliza and 11-year-old Saqib -- were later referred to the GMC Hospital Jammu, the officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Kashmir
