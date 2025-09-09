Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday congratulated his successor, CP Radhakrishan, on being elected to the office in the day-long voting that took place earlier in the day.

"Heartfelt felicitations on your election as the Vice-President of Bharat, the world's largest democracy and home to one-sixth of humanity," Dhankhar said in a letter to Radhakrishnan.

"Your elevation to this august office reflects the trust and confidence by the representatives of our nation. Given your vast experience in public life, under your stewardship, the august office would certainly attain greater veneration and glory. On this momentous occassion, my best wishes for your successful tenure and for the service of our great nation," he added.

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan was elected as the new Vice President of India on Tuesday, defeating opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy with a decisive margin. Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes, while Reddy received 300, suggesting cross-voting from sections of the rival camp.

Announcing the results, Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer P C Mody said that 767 MPs cast their ballots out of a possible 781, marking an impressive 98.2 per cent turnout.

The election was necessitated following the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, nearly two years before the end of his term. While Dhankhar cited health concerns for stepping down, speculation remains that his decision came after he accepted an opposition-backed motion seeking the impeachment of Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma in a high-profile cash row case. Reports suggested the NDA had initially wanted to bring the motion to the table.

Electoral College Breakdown

The vice-presidential electoral college comprises 788 members — 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. With six seats currently vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha, the present strength stood at 781 MPs.

On paper, the BJP-led NDA commanded the support of 427 MPs, bolstered by the YSR Congress Party’s 11 members and several MPs from smaller parties. Radhakrishnan’s final tally, however, exceeded this figure, pointing to support that crossed alliance lines.