Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJagan Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Silence Over Alleged Biggest Electoral Anomaly In 2024 Andhra Polls

Jagan Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Silence Over Alleged Biggest Electoral Anomaly In 2024 Andhra Polls

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Rahul Gandhi of silence on a major electoral anomaly in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 elections, involving 4.8 million votes.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 05:40 PM (IST)

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the largest electoral anomaly in the country during the 2024 general elections occurred in Andhra Pradesh and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy claimed the 'anomaly' involved nearly 48 lakh votes, or 12.5 percent of the votes polled in the state.

"Unfortunately, why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi talk about Andhra Pradesh? He doesn’t talk because he is in hotline contact with Chandrababu," Jagan Reddy alleged.

He claimed that the anomaly in Andhra Pradesh was the highest in the country. By the time voting ended and counting began, the percentage difference in votes was the largest nationwide, he alleged.

Reddy also questioned Congress national spokesperson Manickam Tagore, asking whether he ever spoke about TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, whom he alleged is "undermining democracy." "Naidu is indulging in several scams which are visible to the naked eye, but Tagore doesn't talk because there is a "hotline between Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress high command," he alleged.

Further, he alleged that despite irregularities such as belt shops (illegal liquor shops), permit rooms, and scams in sand, silica, quartz, and laterite, Tagore "remained silent." The opposition leader added that the anomaly prompted a delegation of YSRCP leaders to meet the Election Commission, which promised to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIV) in Andhra Pradesh.

Neither the Congress nor the ruling TDP issued an immediate reaction over Jagan's charges. PTI STH SSK SA

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Faces Trolling Over 'Bald, Short' Comments About Soubin, Aamir During Coolie Promotion

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
World
Israeli Army Approves New Gaza Offensive Plan; Netanyahu Hints Talks Now Demand Release Of All Hostages At Once
Israeli Army Approves New Gaza Offensive Plan; Netanyahu Hints Talks Now Demand Release Of All Hostages At Once
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget