Jagan Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Silence Over Alleged Biggest Electoral Anomaly In 2024 Andhra Polls

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the largest electoral anomaly in the country during the 2024 general elections occurred in Andhra Pradesh and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy claimed the 'anomaly' involved nearly 48 lakh votes, or 12.5 percent of the votes polled in the state.

"Unfortunately, why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi talk about Andhra Pradesh? He doesn’t talk because he is in hotline contact with Chandrababu," Jagan Reddy alleged.

He claimed that the anomaly in Andhra Pradesh was the highest in the country. By the time voting ended and counting began, the percentage difference in votes was the largest nationwide, he alleged.

Reddy also questioned Congress national spokesperson Manickam Tagore, asking whether he ever spoke about TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, whom he alleged is "undermining democracy." "Naidu is indulging in several scams which are visible to the naked eye, but Tagore doesn't talk because there is a "hotline between Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress high command," he alleged.

Further, he alleged that despite irregularities such as belt shops (illegal liquor shops), permit rooms, and scams in sand, silica, quartz, and laterite, Tagore "remained silent." The opposition leader added that the anomaly prompted a delegation of YSRCP leaders to meet the Election Commission, which promised to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIV) in Andhra Pradesh.

Neither the Congress nor the ruling TDP issued an immediate reaction over Jagan's charges. PTI STH SSK SA

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Faces Trolling Over 'Bald, Short' Comments About Soubin, Aamir During Coolie Promotion

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)