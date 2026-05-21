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HomeNewsIndiaJ-K panchayat electoral rolls finalised, voter count crosses 72 lakh

J-K panchayat electoral rolls finalised, voter count crosses 72 lakh

Jammu, May 20 (PTI): The Jammu and Kashmir election commission on Wednesday finalised the panchayat electoral rolls, with the total number of electors crossing 7.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

Jammu, May 20 (PTI): The Jammu and Kashmir election commission on Wednesday finalised the panchayat electoral rolls, with the total number of electors crossing 72.24 lakh after the addition of over 3.39 lakh new voters during the annual revision exercise.

The commission published the final panchayat electoral rolls after completing the revision process with April 1, 2026 fixed as the qualifying date, an official spokesman said.

The exercise began with the publication of the draft electoral rolls on March 27 this year followed by a 40-day period for filing claims and objections till May 5, he said.

"All claims and objections were disposed of by electoral registration officers by May 14 before the final rolls were published on May 21, paving the way for the forthcoming panchayat elections in the Union Territory," he said.

According to the poll body, 3,39,384 new voters were enrolled during the revision exercise, while 1,13,344 names were deleted due to death, shifting, duplication and other admissible reasons. Besides, corrections were made in the particulars of 17,664 voters and 31,590 voters were transposed, they said.

The final electoral rolls now comprise around 72.24 lakh voters, including 36.62 lakh male electors, 35.61 lakh female electors and 141 third-gender voters.

They said the revised rolls reflect a net increase of 2.26 lakh voters compared to the previous revision concluded in January 2025, when the electorate stood at 69.98 lakh.

Officials said a total of 5.10 lakh forms were received during the revision period and processed by panchayat election booth officials (PEBOs), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) in accordance with prescribed procedures and timelines.

To enhance voter awareness and participation, the commission conducted extensive SVEEP campaigns through print and electronic media, including radio jingles, newspaper advertisements and voter appeals, officials said. "District authorities also organised awareness drives using hoardings, mobile awareness vans and other outreach modes". PTI AB AB ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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