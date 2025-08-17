Explorer
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
At least four people were killed and six others injured as another cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The cloudburst occurred during the intervening night of Saturday to Sunday, following heavy overnight rains in the district.
According to officials, the cloudburst struck Jod Ghati in Kathua's Rajbagh area, cutting off access to the remote village and damaging land and property.
A portion of the Jammu Pathankot National Highway has also been hit by debris. A tube of the National Highway has been closed.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
