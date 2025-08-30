3 Dead, 2 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway

At least three people were killed in a cloudburst in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Saturday. Two people are missing, and several houses have been damaged in the flash floods following the cloudburst in the Gadigram tehsil of Rajgarh in the district.

VIDEO | Ramban: Three people died and two went missing following a cloudburst in Gadigram tehsil of Rajgarh. Search and rescue operations are underway.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2025

The district administration said that a rescue operation is underway, with local authorities deploying teams to trace the missing.

Ramban, J&K: Three people have died due to heavy rains and flash floods in the Rajgarh area. Two people are reported missing and a rescue operation is underway

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, early on Saturday morning. Rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods, officials told news agency PTI.

The cloudburst occurred a day after the Gurez Sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir was hit by a cloudburst on Friday. No casualties were reported.

The cloudburst hit the Tulail area of the frontier Gurez Sector in the north Kashmir district. The sudden heavy rain caused panic among the people.

Jammu and Kashmir is being battered by heavy rain and landslides for the past week, leaving rivers raging and floodwaters sweeping away everything in their paths.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Rajouri is currently closed due to multiple damages caused by landslides and falling rocks resulting from heavy rainfall.

"All vehicles coming from the Mughal Road are subject to a cut-off time as per the advisory. We haven't allowed any vehicles to pass after 2:30 pm. Passenger vehicles have been instructed to go to the bus stand for accommodation and food. Trucks and small vehicles are being stopped here... As soon as the weather improves or the road advisory is lifted, action will be taken," Sub Inspector (SO Traffic) Maqbool Hussain said.