'Is Money More Valuable Than 26 Lives?': Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Amid Pahalgam Attack

'Is Money More Valuable Than 26 Lives?': Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Amid Pahalgam Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions BJP over India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, citing Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 citizens, demanding clarity on monetary gains vs human lives.

By : ANI | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14 (ANI): Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the decision to play cricket matches with the rival country, and sought clarity from the government on the monetary gains compared to the loss of human lives.

"My question to the Chief Minister of Assam, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and all of them is that you don't have the power to refuse to play a cricket match against Pakistan, which asked for the religion of our 26 citizens in Pahalgam and shot them..." Owaisi said, speaking to the media.

The AIMIM chief questioned the BJP whether the money earned through the match is more valuable than the lives of 26 citizens who were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"We ask the Prime Minister, when you said that blood and water cannot flow together, dialogue and terrorism cannot happen together, then how much money will the BCCI get from one cricket match, Rs 2000 crore, Rs 3000 crore? Is the value of money more than the lives of our 26 citizens? This is what the BJP should tell... We stood with those 26 citizens yesterday as well, we stand with them today, and we will stand with them tomorrow as well..." he stated.

The anger over India facing Pakistan in the tournament stems from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The emotions around the contest are mixed, and there have been calls to boycott the fixture against Pakistan.

Earlier, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt criticised the country's participation in the game, and said that the match should be cancelled.

Speaking to ANI, Dutt said the decision contradicted the government's stance of "no talks with terror."

"On one hand, you talk about Operation Sindoor, you say no talks with terror, no trade with terror. Our delegation went to foreign countries. What message are you trying to give by playing a match with Pakistan today?" he asked. 

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Terrorism Asaduddin Owaisi India Pakistan Match Abhishek Dutt BJP Criticism Pahalgam Attack Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Controversy BCCI Revenue 26 Citizens Killed Boycott Calls
