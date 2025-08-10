Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Irregularities In 2019 Lok Sabha Polls': Cong's Fresh Charge Amid Rahul Gandi 'Vote Theft' Row, To Launch Audit

'Irregularities In 2019 Lok Sabha Polls': Cong's Fresh Charge Amid Rahul Gandi 'Vote Theft' Row, To Launch Audit

Congress will audit the 2019 Lok Sabha voters' list, alleging irregularities led to BJP's victory. K.C. Venugopal has claimed PM Modi's mandate is illegitimate, citing Rahul Gandhi's "evidence of electoral fraud."

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 08:33 PM (IST)

(Alappuzha) Kerala, Aug 10 (PTI) AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said the Congress will launch a comprehensive audit to uncover alleged irregularities in the voters’ list from the last Lok Sabha elections.

He said there were 48 constituencies where INDIA bloc candidates lost by fewer than 50,000 votes, and the party would carry out extensive checks in all of them.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Venugopal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not assume office with a genuine mandate", claiming this became evident after Rahul Gandhi released "evidence of electoral fraud".

Venugopal said, "A comprehensive audit will be conducted to identify irregularities in the voters' list from the last Lok Sabha elections." Gandhi on Thursday made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the EC, as he cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday asked Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voters' list of the state, along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings".

Alleging that the BJP “seized power” by manipulating the voter list in the 2019 polls, Venugopal claimed a proper investigation could force "Modi to resign". Instead, he accused the Election Commission of “threatening” Gandhi and the Congress for raising objections.

However, Venugopal claimed the EC is yet to respond to the irregularities flagged.

"Don’t try to scare us," he told the Commission, adding that Congress would continue its fight. He announced a protest march to the EC office in New Delhi on August 11, to be led by party MPs.

The Congress leader also alleged that fake voters were included in the rolls in Kerala, citing Thrissur and Alappuzha constituencies as examples. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 08:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission RAHUL GANDHI CONGRESS LOK SABHA ELECTIONS Kc Venugopal
Read more
