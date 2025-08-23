Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaINS Tamal Strengthens India-Italy Ties During Successful Port Call In Naples

INS Tamal Strengthens India-Italy Ties During Successful Port Call In Naples

INS Tamal’s three-day Naples visit boosts India-Italy defence partnership with naval exercises, high-level meetings, cultural events, and Independence Day celebrations.

By : ANI | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Naples [Italy], August 17 (ANI): The Indian Navy's latest stealth frigate, INS Tamal, concluded a successful three-day port call at Naples, Italy, from August 13 to 16, reinforcing the rapidly growing India-Italy Strategic Partnership, which was formally elevated in 2023, a release stated on Sunday.

According to the release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the port call formed part of INS Tamal's return voyage to India and featured extensive naval and diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation.

Ahead of entering port, INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy's newly commissioned Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) ITS Trieste. The PASSEX featured a series of coordinated naval operations, including communication drills, complex manoeuvres, helicopter flying exercises, and sea rider exchanges, culminating in a ceremonial steam past.

During the port stay, the ship's crew engaged in bilateral discussions, professional exchanges, and high-level meetings with Italian military and civil authorities. The Commanding Officer of INS Tamal called on Vice Admiral Pierpaolo Budri, Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy's Logistics Command, and Deputy Mayor of Naples, Laura Lieto.

Discussions focused on joint initiatives under the India-Italy Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, the release stated. In a highlight of the visit, INS Tamal and the Indian Embassy in Rome hosted a cultural evening onboard, attended by officials from the Italian Navy, local government, UN agencies based in Italy, and representatives from the Italian defence industry.

The Ambassador of India to Italy, Vani Rao, also joined the celebrations, interacting with the ship's officers and crew. On August 15, a ceremonial parade was conducted aboard INS Tamal to mark the 79th Independence Day of India, with the crew also participating in the official celebrations held at the Embassy of India in Rome, reflecting the symbolic and strategic significance of the port visit.

The port call reflected the importance India attaches to its relations with Italy and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations, and also provided an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and pursue further opportunities for joint engagement.

Following its departure from Naples on August 16, INS Tamal will continue its return passage to India, with scheduled port calls at other European and Asian countries. 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Navy INS Tamal Cultural Diplomacy India-Italy Defence Cooperation Naples Port Call PASSEX Exercises ITS Trieste India-Italy Strategic Action Plan Naval Collaboration Indian Independence Day Abroad
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Business
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
Science
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
'Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget