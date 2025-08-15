Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued a stern warning against attempts to alter India’s demographic balance, particularly in sensitive border regions, declaring that his government “will not tolerate infiltrations.”

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said a High-Power Demographic Mission has been approved to address concerns over illegal immigration and its long-term impact on national security.

“Infiltrators threaten our jobs, target our women, and seek to disrupt our social fabric,” the Prime Minister asserted, adding that unchecked demographic changes could pose serious risks to India’s stability.

The announcement comes amid rising concerns over cross-border infiltration and population shifts in strategically important areas. The newly formed mission is expected to focus on preventing illegal entry, strengthening border security, and safeguarding the cultural and social identity of affected regions.

“Demographic change is not just a social challenge — it is a threat to national security,” Modi emphasized, reiterating his government’s commitment to take decisive action.