IndiGo Kochi–Abu Dhabi Flight Returns After Mid-Air Technical Snag

An IndiGo flight bound for Abu Dhabi from Kochi made a precautionary mid-air return on Saturday after a technical issue was detected. The flight, operating as 6E 1403, departed from Cochin International Airport in the morning but was forced to turn back shortly after take-off. According to the airline, the pilots made the decision in line with standard safety protocols.

The flight had overall 180 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft.

“A technical issue was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 1403 operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi on 6 September 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport. While the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance checks before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft was promptly arranged for customers to complete the journey,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

An IndiGo Spokesperson says, “A technical issue was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 1403 operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi on 6 September 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport. While the aircraft… — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

All passengers and crew members were reported safe, and there was no disruption at the airport following the unscheduled landing.

The airline has assured that passenger convenience remained the top priority, with immediate arrangements made to minimize delays.