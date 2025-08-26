The Indian Navy marked a major milestone on Tuesday with the simultaneous commissioning of two stealth frigates—INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri—under the Project 17A programme. The event, held at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In his address, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said, "In this era of uncertainties and competition, the Indian Navy's capability to deliver an overwhelming force at sea is a credible deterrence against India's enemies. We demonstrated it well during Operation Sindoor. The swift deployment and aggressive posturing of our units held the Pakistan Navy captive in a way and forced them to request us to end kinetic actions."

"Sir, a few days ago, from the deck of INS Vikrant, you had assured the Indian Navy that Operation Sindoor has not ended, and if the need arises again, there is a probability that the opening will be done by the Indian Navy," he added, as per news agency ANI.

"Modern and state-of-the-art platforms like Udaygiri and Himgiri, make us more capable of giving an opening knock-out punch to the enemy. On this occassion, I would like to remember the words of PM Narendra Modi. He said that the basic principle of security is that you have unique and customised systems. Uniqueness and surprise elements can be there only when equipment is manufactured in your own country... Himgiri and Udaygiri are the 100th and 101st warships designed by India's very own warship design bureau, with more than 75% indigenous content. More than 200 MSMEs came together for their construction, which employed more than 14000 people," he highlighted.

According to news agency PTI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the commissioning as a reflection of self-reliant India being realised: “On this historic occasion, I am glad to be present among you all. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the officers, sailors of the Indian Navy and all countrymen. The commissioning of these two ships is a reflection of the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat being realised. I convey my special greetings to the Indian Navy on this occasion.”

First-Ever Dual Commissioning of Surface Combatants

This is the first time two frontline combat ships, constructed at different shipyards, were commissioned together. While Udaygiri was built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, Himgiri was constructed at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

In a statement posted on X late on Monday, the Indian Navy highlighted the significance of the occasion: “Two state-of-the-art combatant platforms join the Indian Navy fleet, fortifying India’s strength at sea. RM Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister) will preside over this momentous commission ceremony.”

A Leap in Design and Combat Capability

Both frigates are part of the Navy’s state-of-the-art Project 17A, developed as follow-on ships to the Shivalik-class frigates. The vessels are equipped with enhanced stealth features, advanced sensors, and a formidable weapons package that includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, a 76 mm medium-range gun, and close-in weapon systems of 30 mm and 12.7 mm calibre.

Displacing about 6,700 tonnes, these ships are five percent larger than their Shivalik predecessors, with sleeker profiles and reduced radar signatures. The indigenous content in the ships stands at 75 per cent, aligning with the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence production.

The commissioning marks another landmark in indigenous defence manufacturing. Udaygiri is not only the second Project 17A ship but also the 100th vessel designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB)—a testament to five decades of indigenous warship design.

The frigates represent the collective output of an industrial ecosystem involving over 200 MSMEs, generating around 4,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs. Notably, Udaygiri holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to be delivered after launch, thanks to the modular construction techniques adopted by Indian shipyards.

Strengthening Eastern Fleet

Following their commissioning, both Udaygiri and Himgiri will join the Eastern Fleet, bolstering India’s maritime security posture across the Indian Ocean Region. A Ministry of Defence press release emphasised that the induction of these vessels enhances the Navy’s combat preparedness and reaffirms India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in warship construction.