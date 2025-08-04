Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaLargest Indian Legislative Delegation Heads To Boston For Global Summit On Democracy & Governance

Over 130 Indian legislators from diverse parties will attend the NCSL Summit in Boston, facilitated by NLC Bharat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 05:37 PM (IST)

In a rare show of bipartisan unity and democratic outreach, more than 130 Indian legislators are set to attend the prestigious National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Summit in Boston, USA, from August 4-6. The delegation comprises MLAs and MLCs from 24 states and 21 political parties.

Among the delegates are C B Suresh Baabu from Maharashtra, Charan Das Mahant from Chhattisgarh, Ramesh Chandra Behera from Odisha, Rekibuddin Ahmed from Assam, Manoj Meghwal from Assam, and Aditya Surjewala from Haryana.

This marks India's largest-ever legislative delegation to any global conference, and it comes on the heels of a similar visit in 2024, when 50 legislators travelled to the US for the first time under this banner. That inaugural visit, held in Louisville, broke new ground: it wasn't led by the government or any official body, but by NLC Bharat's independent push to connect Indian lawmakers with global peers.

This year's expansion to 130 delegates signals a growing appetite among India's elected representatives to engage internationally, not just as policymakers, but as learners, collaborators, and global voices for democracy.

At the Boston summit, the Indian delegation will join over 2,000 American legislators and more than 7,000 participants from across the world. Together, they'll explore critical themes shaping modern governance: the rise of AI in public administration, digital democracy, voter confidence, cybersecurity, and innovative policymaking models.

The itinerary goes beyond conference halls. Legislators will take part in academic briefings on the US legislative system, visit local institutions and state assemblies, and engage with Indian-origin leaders from politics, academia, and business. These interactions are aimed at deepening ties between the world's two largest democracies and fostering dialogue with the global Indian diaspora.

The Boston visit is just the beginning. NLC Bharat plans to take more such delegations to countries across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The broader vision: to create a globally aware, non-partisan, and future-ready pool of Indian lawmakers who can bring home ideas that work—and share India's own democratic insights with the world.

The delegation is being facilitated by the National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat), an initiative focused on empowering Indian lawmakers and encouraging cross-border collaboration.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
