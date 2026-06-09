Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Embassy Issues Advisory For Students Planning Medical Studies In Thailand

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Students Planning Medical Studies In Thailand

The Indian Embassy in Thailand urged students planning to study medicine there to review NMC guidelines and verify that universities meet all eligibility and regulatory requirements before admission.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Embassy advises students review NMC medical guidelines for Thailand.
  • Familiarize with eligibility, requirements before confirming program admissions.
  • Verify university compliance with NMC standards directly or through Mission.

The Indian Embassy on Tuesday has advised students intending to pursue medical education in Thailand to carefully review the guidelines issued by India's National Medical Commission (NMC) before seeking admission to any medical programme.

In an advisory, the Embassy urged prospective students to familiarize themselves with the NMC's regulations governing foreign medical education and pay particular attention to the eligibility criteria and requirements outlined in the commission's guidance.

Students planning to study medicine in Thailand have been encouraged to thoroughly examine the NMC advisory before making admission decisions.

"Indian students seeking admission to medical programmes in Thai universities are advised to familiarize themselves with the advisory issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India," Embassy said in its advisory. 

The Embassy also advised applicants to verify directly with the concerned university, or through the Indian Mission, whether the institution and its medical programme comply with all eligibility conditions and requirements prescribed by the NMC.

" Before taking admission, students should verify directly with the concerned university or through the Mission whether all the NMC-prescribed eligibility criteria and requirements are being fulfilled," it added. 

The advisory comes amid growing interest among Indian students in pursuing medical education abroad and aims to ensure that students enroll only in programmes that meet India's regulatory standards for medical qualifications.

Before You Go

Breaking: India Raises Human Rights Concerns in PoK, Flags Reports of Police Excesses

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Indian Embassy advising regarding medical education in Thailand?

The Indian Embassy advises students to carefully review guidelines from India's National Medical Commission (NMC) before seeking admission to medical programs in Thailand.

What specific information should students review before applying?

Prospective students should familiarize themselves with the NMC's regulations governing foreign medical education, paying close attention to eligibility criteria and requirements.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thailand INDIA India Issues Travel Advisory Medicine In Thailand
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Students Planning Medical Studies In Thailand
Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Students Planning Medical Studies In Thailand
India
TMC In Crisis: Mamata Banerjee Seeks Sonia Gandhi’s Support In Delhi - What Was Discussed?
TMC In Crisis: Mamata Banerjee Seeks Sonia Gandhi’s Support In Delhi
India
Pak Using Fake News To Cover Up Failings, Human Rights Abuses In PoK: MEA
Pak Using Fake News To Cover Up Failings, Human Rights Abuses In PoK: MEA
India
‘If Modi Can Be PM, Others Can Too’: Sanjay Raut On INDIA Bloc Face
‘If Modi Can Be PM, Others Can Too’: Sanjay Raut On INDIA Bloc Face
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: India Raises Human Rights Concerns in PoK, Flags Reports of Police Excesses
Breaking: CID Team Reaches Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Office, Political Heat Intensifies in West Bengal
Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Warehouse Near Mumbra in Thane, Maharashtra; Thick Smoke Engulfs Area
BREAKING: TMC Councillor Sabyasachi Dutta Attacked with Eggs Amid Protests in North 24 Parganas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget