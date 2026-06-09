Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Students Planning Medical Studies In Thailand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Embassy advises students review NMC medical guidelines for Thailand.

Familiarize with eligibility, requirements before confirming program admissions.

Verify university compliance with NMC standards directly or through Mission.

The Indian Embassy on Tuesday has advised students intending to pursue medical education in Thailand to carefully review the guidelines issued by India's National Medical Commission (NMC) before seeking admission to any medical programme.

In an advisory, the Embassy urged prospective students to familiarize themselves with the NMC's regulations governing foreign medical education and pay particular attention to the eligibility criteria and requirements outlined in the commission's guidance.

Students planning to study medicine in Thailand have been encouraged to thoroughly examine the NMC advisory before making admission decisions.

Advisory for Indian students intending to pursue Medical Education in Thailand pic.twitter.com/IkmjrclYtu — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) June 9, 2026

"Indian students seeking admission to medical programmes in Thai universities are advised to familiarize themselves with the advisory issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India," Embassy said in its advisory.

The Embassy also advised applicants to verify directly with the concerned university, or through the Indian Mission, whether the institution and its medical programme comply with all eligibility conditions and requirements prescribed by the NMC.

" Before taking admission, students should verify directly with the concerned university or through the Mission whether all the NMC-prescribed eligibility criteria and requirements are being fulfilled," it added.

The advisory comes amid growing interest among Indian students in pursuing medical education abroad and aims to ensure that students enroll only in programmes that meet India's regulatory standards for medical qualifications.