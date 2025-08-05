Army Denies Report Of Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation Along LoC In J-K’s Poonch

The Indian Army denied claims of ceasefire violations in the Poonch region after it was reported that the Army retaliated to Pakistani troops' unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector. "It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control," the force stated, as per news agency ANI.

News agency PTI had cited official sources as stating that the LoC firing lasted around 15 minutes and did not result in any casualties on the Indian side.

2 Terrorists Killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation

The Army had last month successfully neutralised two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC in a separate anti-terror operation.

The operation, titled “Operation ShivShakti,” was based on specific intelligence inputs gathered by the Army’s own intelligence units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

According to the White Knight Corps, alert troops engaged the infiltrators with precision, foiling their infiltration attempt. Officials reported the recovery of three weapons from the site.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps had stated: ”#OPERATION SHIVSHAKTI - In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and #JKP led to a successful operation. Operation in progress.”

Officials credited the coordinated effort between the Army and the JKP for the timely detection and elimination of the threat. The operation added another layer of security reinforcement along the sensitive LoC corridor.