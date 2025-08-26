Mhow (MP), Aug 26 (PTI) The 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system will entail development of a robust infrastructure comprising a range of key tri-services military assets such as missiles and surveillance systems to create an impregnable strategic shield, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

In an address at a conference, Gen Chauhan said a "whole of the nation" approach will be required to develop the shield.

Gen Chauhan also suggested that the Sudarshan Chakra will be on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome all-weather air defence system, known as a very effective missile shield.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced the project to develop an indigenous air defence system to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and to deliver a decisive response to any enemy threat, a move that came amid concerns over security challenges emanating from Pakistan and China.

In his first remarks on the project, the Chief of Defence Staff said the military will have to look at multi-domain ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) integration of ground, air, maritime, undersea and space, sensors.

Gen Chauhan said a huge amount of efforts will be required by the three services to integrate various systems for the Sudarshan Chakra project.

"A colossal amount of integration will be required and multiple fields will need to be networked to provide a very true picture," he said.

Gen Chauhan suggested that the project will also feature use of artificial intelligence, advanced computation, data analytics, deep data, analytics and quantum technology.

PM Modi announced the Sudarshan Chakra project days after Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly hinted at targeting Indian assets along the border, including Reliance Industries Ltd's Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, in case of any future military confrontation between the two countries.

The project is planned to be implemented by 2035.

In his address at the Ran Samwad conference at the Army War College, Gen Chauhan also underlined the need for greater tri-services integration.

The two-day conclave brings serving military professionals to the forefront of strategic dialogue and it will witness Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivering the plenary address on the final day.

A few joint doctrines and the technology perspective and capability roadmap will also be released during the event.

The event is a first-of-its-kind initiative, wherein each thematic session will be led by serving officers sharing their first-hand operational insights and reflections from modern battlefields.

It has been curated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, in cooperation with the Army Training Command, under the overall guidance of the Chief of Defence Staff.

