India Seizes 3 US-Blacklisted, Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Near Mumbai: Report

India has detained three oil tankers linked to U.S. sanctions and stepped up maritime vigilance in what appears to be a firm warning against unauthorised oil trade in its waters. The vessels — Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia — were intercepted near Mumbai as part of a wider enforcement sweep, according to a Reuters report.

The move signals a tougher maritime posture by Indian authorities amid growing scrutiny of global oil shipments that attempt to bypass international sanctions frameworks.

Tankers Flagged For Identity Changes

The three vessels were reportedly operating under suspicious circumstances. Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia had allegedly altered identifying details multiple times — a tactic commonly used to slip past maritime monitoring systems.

Officials tracking shipping activity noted that the ships were registered under foreign ownership structures, making oversight more complicated. Such arrangements often involve layered registrations across jurisdictions, which can obscure ultimate beneficial ownership and delay enforcement actions.

According to Reuters, the tankers were detained after being intercepted off the Mumbai coast, a strategic shipping corridor that handles significant volumes of global trade.

Iran Denies Any Link

Iranian state media, quoting the National Iranian Oil Company, distanced the country from the detained vessels. The company maintained that the seized tankers and their cargo were not connected to its operations.

It stated that neither the vessels nor the goods on board were tied to Iran’s national oil trade, rejecting any direct association with the shipments currently under scrutiny.

Following the detentions, India intensified patrol operations across its maritime zones. Reuters reported that approximately 55 ships and between 10 and 12 aircraft have been deployed for continuous surveillance.

Sanctions History And Vessel Connections

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control had earlier sanctioned three ships — Global Peace, Chil 1, and Glory Star 1 — which reportedly carried the same International Maritime Organisation (IMO) numbers as the vessels now held in India.

Shipping intelligence firm LSEG indicated that two of the detained tankers had links to Iran. Al Jafzia is said to have transported fuel oil from Iran to Djibouti in 2025, while Stellar Ruby had been flagged in Iran. Asphalt Star primarily operated along routes connected to China.

Sanctioned oil shipments are frequently sold at discounted rates due to the legal risks involved. Traders often depend on layered ownership records, altered documentation, and ship-to-ship transfers conducted offshore to conceal cargo origins — practices that complicate regulatory enforcement.