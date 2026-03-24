RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2026: How To Check Scores For Classes 5, 8 and 10, All Details Here

Rajasthan Secondary Exam Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the results for Classes 5, 8, and 10 today at 1 pm. This year has seen a record number of students appearing for the examinations, with nearly 26 lakh candidates across all three classes.

Students will be able to check their results on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition, results can also be accessed via DigiLocker and SMS services.

Direct Link To Check - RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

The Class 10 examinations were conducted in February 2026, while the Class 5 and Class 8 exams were completed as per schedule. Releasing results for all three classes on the same day is considered a significant step due to the large number of candidates involved. As per RBSE guidelines, students must secure at least 33% marks to pass.

Automatic Promotion Policy Discontinued

A major change has been introduced this year. The earlier “automatic promotion” policy, under which students in certain classes were promoted without exams, has now been completely withdrawn. Students are now required to pass based on their performance in examinations.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “RBSE 10th Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

RBSE Class 5 and 8 Results: How To Check via SMS

Type RJ10 followed by your roll number and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Click on “RBSE Class 5 Result 2026” or “RBSE Class 8 Result 2026”

Enter your district and required details

Submit to view and download your marksheet

Rajasthan Board Result 2026: What Will Be Mentioned on the Marksheet?

Once the results are announced, the marksheet will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, and pass or fail status. Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional. The original marksheet must be collected from their respective schools.

Rajasthan Board Result 2026: What If You Fail?

Students who do not pass or are not satisfied with their performance need not worry. The board provides an opportunity to appear for compartment examinations, allowing students to improve their scores. The schedule and application process for these exams will be announced after the results are declared.

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and regularly check official platforms for the latest updates.

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