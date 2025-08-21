India Rejects Nepal’s Objection To Lipulekh Trade, Calls Claims ‘Unjustified And Untenable’

New Delhi has firmly dismissed Nepal’s protest against the reopening of India-China border trade through the Lipulekh Pass, stating that Kathmandu’s claims are “unjustified, untenable, and devoid of historical facts.”

The diplomatic exchange erupted after Nepal issued a statement reiterating its position that the southern side of Lipulekh, including the Kalapani region, falls within its territory. Kathmandu also urged New Delhi to refrain from conducting any activities, such as trade or road construction, in the area.

Responding sharply, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said:

“As regards territorial claims, our position remains that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.”

The MEA emphasized that India’s stand on the issue has been consistent for decades. It noted that border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh Pass first began in 1954 and continued uninterrupted until it was halted in recent years due to the pandemic and other developments.

At the same time, New Delhi reiterated its willingness to engage with Nepal, stressing that it remains open to “constructive interaction” and dialogue to resolve outstanding boundary issues.

The Current Flashpoint

The latest disagreement comes just days after India and China announced the resumption of border trade during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi on August 19. The decision is seen as part of broader efforts by both nations to restore ties strained since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

In response, the government of Nepal, led by KP Sharma Oli, issued a strongly worded statement. It argued that Nepal’s Constitution officially includes a revised political map depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani—areas east of the Mahakali River, as integral parts of Nepal.

“It is also known that the government of Nepal has been urging the government of India not to carry out any activities such as road construction/expansion or border trade in the area. The friendly country China has also been informed that the said area is Nepali territory,” the statement read.

Nepal added that while it is committed to safeguarding its sovereignty, it remains open to resolving the border issue peacefully through diplomacy, citing historical treaties, maps, and evidence as the basis for dialogue.

Why Lipulekh Matters: A Historical Dispute

The Lipulekh Pass dispute has simmered for decades, rooted in differing interpretations of the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli, which set the Kali River as the boundary between Nepal and then-British India.

Nepal maintains that the river originates from Limpiyadhura, northwest of Lipulekh, making Kalapani and Lipulekh its territory. India, however, argues that the river’s source lies near Kalapani village, placing the disputed area within Uttarakhand.

The issue flared up in 2020 when India inaugurated an 80-kilometre road to the Lipulekh Pass, a route crucial for pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Nepal immediately protested, claiming the road encroached on its sovereignty. In retaliation, Kathmandu unveiled a new political map incorporating the disputed region and later amended its constitution to formalize the claim.