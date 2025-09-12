Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Nears Approval For Safran-GTRE Fighter Jet Engine Collaboration, Kaveri Engine Sees Key Upgrade

India Nears Approval For Safran-GTRE Fighter Jet Engine Collaboration, Kaveri Engine Sees Key Upgrade

India is set to approve a Safran-GTRE joint project to develop a 120-140 KN engine for AMCA fighters, while the Kaveri engine sees a bypass ratio upgrade, boosting indigenous fighter jet capabilities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India is on the verge of approving a landmark defense project: a joint effort between French aerospace giant Safran S.A. and India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a DRDO lab, to develop a 120-140 kiloNewton (KN) jet engine. This engine is slated to power the country’s twin-engine Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), marking a major step toward self-reliance in critical defense technology, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for homegrown jet engines during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, underlining the government’s push for indigenous aerospace capabilities.

Full Technology Transfer to India

The engines will be developed entirely in India under Indian intellectual property rights, with Safran transferring 100% of its technology to DRDO. A key component is the “single-crystal blade” technology, engine blades made from super-alloys in a single crystal structure, allowing them to withstand extreme heat and stress while improving efficiency and lifespan. While GTRE possesses the underlying technology, adapting it for high-powered fighter engines presents a significant engineering challenge.

The joint Safran-DRDO project has been under discussion for the past two years, but the Modi administration has now accelerated efforts, with the proposal expected to receive top-level approval soon.

Powering India’s Next-Generation Fighters

The 120-140 KN engine will be the backbone of the AMCA, a twin-engine multirole aircraft. India’s private sector is expected to play a major role in production, with groups like Tata, L&T, and Adani Defence poised to contribute.

Image

Indigenously designed aircraft engines are considered apex defense technology, offering strategic autonomy and civilian applications, from power generation to high-performance engineering.

Unlike India, global powers like the US, Russia, UK, and France have long mastered jet engine design. Even China relies on imported or reverse-engineered engines for its frontline fighters. India previously attempted to develop the Kaveri engine but faced technical hurdles, leaving the program incomplete.

Strategic Partnerships And Technology Choices

Currently, US defense firm GE supplies India with 212 F-404 engines, with a new tranche of 113 engines expected to be signed soon. While GE is also transferring technology for the heavier GE-414 engine, only about 70% of the technology is shared, leaving strategic gaps.

India is turning to France for co-development, citing reliability and past support. France notably did not impose sanctions after India’s 1998 nuclear tests and continued supplying state-of-the-art missile navigation systems and spare parts for Mirage 2000 fighters.

With the 73 KN M-88 Snecma engine already powering 36 Indian Rafale jets, it makes strategic sense for India to collaborate with Dassault and Safran to produce 114 additional fighters locally. Developing a 110-140 KN engine domestically would reduce India’s dependence on foreign suppliers for both engines and aircraft, enhancing its strategic autonomy.

Naval and Future Prospects

The Indian Navy will also benefit, fielding twin-engine carrier-based fighters powered by the more powerful Safran-GTRE engine. Over the coming decades, this engine is expected to underpin India’s frontline combat capabilities across the Air Force and Navy.

Kaveri Engine Updates

Meanwhile, GTRE has made progress on the Kaveri engine, India’s indigenous turbofan for fighter aircraft. The engine’s bypass ratio has been increased to 0.20—a key metric that measures the proportion of air bypassing the engine core. A higher bypass ratio improves fuel efficiency and reduces noise, and while Kaveri’s ratio is modest compared to some modern turbofans, it is optimized for high-performance jets like the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.

Image

This incremental improvement reflects GTRE’s ongoing efforts to bring India closer to global standards in fighter jet propulsion, balancing thrust, agility, and efficiency for next-generation indigenous aircraft.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rafale Tejas LCA Dassault DRDO Safran INDIA Adani Defence Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft GTRE AMCA Fighter Kaveri Engine Jet Engine Development Indigenous Aircraft Engine Tata Defence L&T Defence
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail
Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail
World
Nepal Limps Back To Calm After Deadly Gen-Z Protests, Indian Woman Among 51 Killed, Leadership In Limbo
Nepal Limps Back To Calm After Deadly Gen-Z Protests, Indian Woman Among 51 Killed, Leadership In Limbo
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget