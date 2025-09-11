'India & Mauritius Two Nations, But Our Dreams Are One': PM Modi In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Mauritian counterpart Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi to strengthen the long-standing strategic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Speaking after the meeting, PM Modi said, "India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one. This year we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam. He was not only the father of Mauritius but also the founder of the unbreakable bridge between India and Mauritius. His birth anniversary will continue to inspire us to take our relations to new heights."

Ramgoolam Calls For Stronger Cooperation

PM Ramgoolam, who is on an eight-day official visit to India, highlighted areas where Mauritius is seeking deeper collaboration with India.

"The issues that we discussed include the double taxation avoidance treaty, which we think can be improved. Our police do come to India for training, but we want to look at the whole structure. We need technical cooperation from India. We need surveillance capacity, which we currently lack. Also, we want to visit the Chagos to put our flag there, including Diego Garcia. For this, we preferred a vessel from India over one offered by the British, because symbolically it would be better," he said.

The bilateral talks are expected to review the entire spectrum of cooperation, with special focus on development partnership and capacity building, healthcare, education, science and technology, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, and the blue economy.

Before his discussions with PM Modi, the Mauritian leader met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

"Discussed multifaceted partnership and reaffirmed commitment in strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership anchored in shared history, culture & people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.