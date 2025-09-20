Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘India Has a Weak PM,’ Rahul Gandhi Takes Sharp Jibe At Modi After H-1B Visa Hike

‘India Has a Weak PM,’ Rahul Gandhi Takes Sharp Jibe At Modi After H-1B Visa Hike

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi a “weak PM” following the US decision to raise H-1B visa fees to $100,000, a move expected to significantly affect Indian tech professionals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 04:25 PM (IST)

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the United States’ recent decision to hike H-1B visa fees to an unprecedented $100,000 per year, a move set to hit Indian tech professionals hardest.

“I repeat, India has a weak PM,” Gandhi wrote on X, sharing news of the policy shift.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday, raising the annual fee for H-1B visas to a staggering $100,000, the latest measure in the Trump administration’s push to curb immigration. India, which accounts for a dominant 71% of H-1B visa holders, is expected to bear the brunt of the policy.

An analysis by Hindustan Times suggests that the fee hike could effectively dismantle the H-1B program. The new $100,000 charge surpasses the median annual salary of a fresh H-1B worker and exceeds 80% of the average earnings of all H-1B visa holders, making the visa virtually unattainable for most.

Congress leaders unite in criticism

Rahul Gandhi’s condemnation was echoed by other senior Congress leaders, who criticised Modi for what they see as a lack of decisive response.

“With the recent H-1B visa decision, the US has targeted the future of India’s brightest minds,” tweeted Gaurav Gogoi, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha. “I still remember the boldness of former PM Manmohan Singh when one IFS lady diplomat was insulted in the US. Now, PM Modi’s preference for strategic silence and loud optics has become a liability for India’s national interest.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also took aim at the Modi government, framing the policy as an unwelcome “return gift” following Modi’s birthday call with President Trump. “Indians are often pained by the return gifts they receive after a birthday call. Birthday return gifts from your ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ government! $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70% of H-1B visa holders are Indians,” Kharge wrote.

Congress leader Pawan Khera joined the chorus, pointing to past warnings from Rahul Gandhi. “Eight years later, Rahul Gandhi is vindicated yet again,” he wrote on X, referencing a 2017 post by Gandhi on H-1B visas. “He called it out back in 2017, and nothing has changed. India is still stuck with a weak Prime Minister.”

With the new fee effectively pricing out the majority of Indian tech talent, the H-1B program, once a gateway for skilled professionals seeking opportunities in the US, faces an uncertain future. The political fallout in India underscores growing concerns about how international policy decisions can ripple back and directly affect the country’s workforce.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Administration H-1B Visa Rahul Gandhi Indian IT Professionals PM Modi Indian Diaspora Skilled Workers India US Relations Congress Criticism US Immigration Indian Tech Workers US Visa Hike Visa Policy H-1B Impact Immigration Policy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget