India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike

HomeNewsIndiaIndia Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike

India suspended postal services to the U.S. after President Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, ending duty-free exemptions for items under $800.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
In a sharp escalation of trade tensions, India has suspended all postal services to the United States after Washington imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports. The move comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s July 30 executive order, which withdrew duty-free exemptions and slapped a 50% tariff on a wide range of Indian goods.

Beginning August 25, the Postal Department will suspend the booking and dispatch of mail to the United States, except for documents and gift parcels worth up to $100.

Executive Order No. 14324 ended the de minimis rule that previously allowed goods valued under USD 800 to enter the U.S. duty-free. 

Following this change, carriers transporting consignments to the U.S. informed Indian authorities that they cannot handle postal shipments owing to the absence of a proper system for customs duty collection and data sharing.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
US INDIA
