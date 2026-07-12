INDIA Bloc Rift: DMK Rejects Cong's 'Compete In State, Cooperate Nationally' Formula

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc Rift: DMK Rejects 'Compete In State, Cooperate Nationally' Formula

INDIA Bloc Rift: DMK Rejects 'Compete In State, Cooperate Nationally' Formula

DMK has rejected Congress-backed calls to adopt the Kerala-Bengal model, exposing fresh cracks within the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress had ended DMK alliance, supported TVK government.

Differences within the INDIA bloc have come into the open in Tamil Nadu after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) firmly rejected a proposal to adopt the Kerala and West Bengal model of opposition politics. The suggestion, backed by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and supported by Congress, called for the DMK and the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to remain political rivals in the state while joining hands nationally against the BJP. However, the DMK has dismissed the idea, accusing Congress of betraying the alliance after the Assembly elections.

DMK Draws The Line

The controversy began after VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan proposed that Tamil Nadu could follow the political model seen in Kerala and West Bengal, where parties compete at the state level but cooperate within the INDIA bloc at the national level.

Congress endorsed the proposal, arguing that opposition unity against the BJP should take precedence over regional political rivalries. However, the DMK rejected the suggestion outright, insisting that the political realities in Tamil Nadu are fundamentally different.

DMK MP Ganapathi PVRajkumar accused Congress of abandoning coalition principles after the Assembly elections. He alleged that the party chose to back Chief Minister Vijay's TVK government in pursuit of power and ministerial positions, describing the move as a betrayal of the DMK.

Also Read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train May Face Rs 40,000 Crore Cost Escalation Over Land Compensation

Alliance Rift Deepens

Rajkumar further claimed that Congress was using the VCK as an intermediary instead of engaging directly with the DMK leadership. He also questioned whether the TVK should even be considered for inclusion in the INDIA bloc, pointing out that the party currently has no representation in Parliament.

According to the DMK leader, the emergence of the TVK as a major political force has transformed Tamil Nadu's political landscape, making comparisons with Kerala or West Bengal inappropriate.

The dispute follows a dramatic political realignment after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Congress ended its nine-year alliance with the DMK and extended support to the TVK-led government. While the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) joined the government, the CPI and CPM offered outside support.

Despite calls from Congress and the VCK for a broader anti-BJP front, the DMK remains unmoved. Party spokesperson TKS Elangovan argued that the TVK itself has repeatedly described the DMK as its principal political rival, making any alliance unrealistic. The disagreement has exposed fresh fault lines within the INDIA bloc and raised fresh questions over opposition unity ahead of future national political battles.

Also Read: Flipkart Delivery Boy Arrested After Barging Into Bengaluru Woman's Washroom, Flashing Her

Before You Go

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jul 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay DMK INDIA Bloc CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
INDIA Bloc Rift: DMK Rejects 'Compete In State, Cooperate Nationally' Formula
INDIA Bloc Rift: DMK Rejects Cong's 'Compete In State, Cooperate Nationally' Formula
India
'10 Rescued, One Sailor Missing': India Condemns Attack On Ship Off Oman's Cost
'10 Rescued, One Sailor Missing': India Condemns Attack On Ship Off Oman's Cost
India
'We Were Screaming For Help': Survivor Shares Chilling Account Of Vietnam Boat Tragedy
'We Were Screaming For Help': Survivor Shares Chilling Account Of Vietnam Boat Tragedy
India
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train May Face Rs 40,000 Crore Cost Escalation Over Land Compensation
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train May Face Rs 40,000 Crore Cost Escalation Over Land Compensation
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death
BREAKING: Muzaffarnagar Kanwar Yatra Row: Police Probe Begins Into Viral Uniform Threat Video
BREAKING: Meerut Lalita Murder Case Sparks Protest Row as Politics Intensifies After Arrests
BREAKING: Vinayak Raut Family Faces FIR After Daughter-in-Law Alleges Black Magic and Harassment
Breaking: PM’s Indo-Pacific Outreach: 10 Key Outcomes Shaping India’s Strategic Global Vision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget