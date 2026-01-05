India Advises Citizens To Avoid Iran Travel As Inflation Protests Spread Nationwide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India on Monday urged its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid growing protests triggered by inflation and the rising cost of living, which have now widened to include human rights concerns. In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs asked Indian nationals and people of Indian origin currently in Iran to exercise caution and avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations. “In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the advisory said.

Advisory Issued Amid Widespread Protests Indian citizens in Iran have also been advised to closely monitor local news and updates shared by the Indian Embassy through its website and social media platforms. Those staying in Iran on resident visas have been asked to register with the Indian Embassy. There are around 10,000 Indian nationals in Iran, most of them students. A large number of Shia Muslim pilgrims also travel to the country regularly. The advisory comes amid Iran’s largest wave of protests in nearly three years. Inflation, Sanctions Fuel Nationwide Unrest Demonstrations began over price rise and economic distress but have since spread across at least 23 of Iran’s 31 provinces and over 40 cities, according to reports. At least 15 people, including security personnel, have reportedly died since the protests began about a week ago. The unrest has been fuelled by persistent inflation, which has remained above 36 percent since March 2025, and the sharp fall of the Iranian rial, which has lost nearly half its value against the US dollar. The situation has worsened following renewed Western sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, with global financial institutions warning of a possible recession in 2026.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the country will not yield to external pressure, while President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for a “kind and responsible” approach towards protesters, stating that force alone cannot calm society.