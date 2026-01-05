India Advises Citizens To Avoid Iran Travel As Inflation Protests Spread Nationwide

Advisory Issued Amid Widespread Protests
Indian citizens in Iran have also been advised to closely monitor local news and updates shared by the Indian Embassy through its website and social media platforms. Those staying in Iran on resident visas have been asked to register with the Indian Embassy. There are around 10,000 Indian nationals in Iran, most of them students. A large number of Shia Muslim pilgrims also travel to the country regularly. The advisory comes amid Iran’s largest wave of protests in nearly three years.
Inflation, Sanctions Fuel Nationwide Unrest
Demonstrations began over price rise and economic distress but have since spread across at least 23 of Iran’s 31 provinces and over 40 cities, according to reports. At least 15 people, including security personnel, have reportedly died since the protests began about a week ago. The unrest has been fuelled by persistent inflation, which has remained above 36 percent since March 2025, and the sharp fall of the Iranian rial, which has lost nearly half its value against the US dollar. The situation has worsened following renewed Western sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, with global financial institutions warning of a possible recession in 2026.