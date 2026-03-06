Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Dangerous Signal For India': Manish Sisodia Slams PM Modi Over 'Silence' On US-Iran War

'Dangerous Signal For India': Manish Sisodia Slams PM Modi Over 'Silence' On US-Iran War

He highlighted a US attack near India's borders and questioned Modi's silence, asking whose interests it serves amid widening regional conflict.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 03:23 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “silence” on the America-Iran war sends a “dangerous signal” at a time when global tensions are escalating, former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, alleged on Thursday.

The AAP leader also questioned the implications of this stance for India's interests and energy security.

“As an Indian citizen, several extremely serious questions are arising in my mind today. Exactly one month ago, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi entered into a trade deal with the US,” Sisodia said in a post on X.

“In that deal, one key condition of the US was accepted, i.e., India will not import oil from Russia. India does not produce most of the oil it needs,” he added.

Stating that India purchases a large portion of oil for daily use from foreign countries, Sisodia said, “Therefore, shutting down one or two sources is not merely a diplomatic decision. It is directly linked to whether the country's oil supply will remain stable, whether prices will remain under control, and whether the country will have options available in times of crisis. This is what is called energy security.” In a significant escalation of the West Asia crisis, a US submarine on Wednesday torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast when it was returning after participating in the Milan naval exercise, a multilateral wargame hosted by India.

“Yesterday, the United States brought this war almost to India's doorstep. Twenty-four hours have passed, but not a single word has come from the mouth of India’s prime minister. This silence is a dangerous signal,” Sisodia said.

“What message is going out to the world? That anyone can come and wage a war near India's borders, and India's prime minister will remain silent? Whose interests does this silence ultimately serve,” the AAP leader asked.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.

India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.  

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
MANISH SISODIA Israel Iran Conflict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Dangerous Signal For India': Manish Sisodia Slams PM Modi Over 'Silence' On US-Iran War
'Dangerous Signal For India': Manish Sisodia Slams PM Modi Over 'Silence' On US-Iran War
India
Rs 2500 Flight Tickets? How India’s UDAN Scheme Makes Air Travel Affordable For Millions
Rs 2500 Flight Tickets? How India’s UDAN Scheme Makes Air Travel Affordable For Millions
India
'Kabtak Chalega Ye Blackmail': Oppn Slams Centre Over US Waiver 'Allowing' India To Buy Russian Oil
'Kabtak Chalega Ye Blackmail': Oppn Slams Centre After US 'Allows' India To Buy Russian Oil
India
2 Air Force Pilots Killed In Sukhoi-30 MKI Crash In Assam's Karbi Anglong
2 IAF Pilots Killed In Sukhoi-30 MKI Crash In Assam's Karbi Anglong
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | International Year Of The Woman Farmer: Moving Women Up The Value Chain
Opinion
Embed widget