In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling its 100-year journey a “golden chapter” in India’s history. He described the organisation as the “largest NGO in the world” and praised its century-long commitment to nation-building.

'100 Yrs Of Service To Nation Is Proud': PM Modi

As the RSS prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2025, PM Narendra Modi told ANI, "Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland...In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication..."

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the… pic.twitter.com/zGMb8H0arw — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

ALSO READ: PM Modi Promises 'Double Diwali' With Next-Gen GST Reforms: All You Need To Know

Established in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS began as a small daily gathering, or shakha, promoting discipline, unity, and cultural nationalism, as reported by The Hindustan Times. It has since expanded into what it describes as the world’s largest voluntary organisation, with a network spanning India and overseas.

The RSS’s activities include social service, education, rural development and disaster relief, alongside its ideological work. It has been instrumental in forming key affiliates under the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Modi’s remarks during his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech highlight the organisation’s enduring influence in India’s socio-political landscape.