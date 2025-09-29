IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Bengal From Oct 1, CM Mamata Orders Emergency Measures

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) The West Bengal government has initiated emergency measures in the wake of forecasts of heavy rainfall from October 1, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also issued instructions to officials in this regard, he said.

"Taking note of the situation, we have initiated comprehensive emergency measures. All departments concerned have been put on alert. The CM is closely monitoring the situation," the official told PTI on Sunday.

Twelve people lost their lives in the recent torrential rain and electrocution incidents in the metropolis and adjoining areas.

The administration has also set up a control room, where a senior IAS officer will be stationed, he said.

"Round-the-clock monitoring will be ensured. The control room will remain operational throughout the festive season from September 26 to October 7, October 20-24 and October 27-28," the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the likely formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at most places in West Bengal from October 2-4.

It also predicted squally winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph at some places during the period.

"The sea condition is likely to be rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over the north and central Bay of Bengal along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts on these two days," the IMD said in a bulletin.

