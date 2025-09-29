Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Bengal From Oct 1, CM Mamata Orders Emergency Measures

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Bengal From Oct 1, CM Mamata Orders Emergency Measures

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated emergency measures in the wake of forecasts of heavy rainfall from October 1. All departments concerned have been put on alert.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) The West Bengal government has initiated emergency measures in the wake of forecasts of heavy rainfall from October 1, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also issued instructions to officials in this regard, he said.

"Taking note of the situation, we have initiated comprehensive emergency measures. All departments concerned have been put on alert. The CM is closely monitoring the situation," the official told PTI on Sunday.

Twelve people lost their lives in the recent torrential rain and electrocution incidents in the metropolis and adjoining areas.

The administration has also set up a control room, where a senior IAS officer will be stationed, he said.

"Round-the-clock monitoring will be ensured. The control room will remain operational throughout the festive season from September 26 to October 7, October 20-24 and October 27-28," the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the likely formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at most places in West Bengal from October 2-4.

It also predicted squally winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph at some places during the period.

"The sea condition is likely to be rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over the north and central Bay of Bengal along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts on these two days," the IMD said in a bulletin. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Cities
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Gandhi Dials CM Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Dials Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget