Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHimachal Braces For Very Heavy Rain, Hailstorm As IMD Issues Orange Alert: Check Forecast

Himachal Braces For Very Heavy Rain, Hailstorm As IMD Issues Orange Alert: Check Forecast

Himachal Pradesh will face renewed rainfall starting Sunday after monsoon withdrawal. An orange alert warns of severe weather on October 6 in several districts, while a yellow alert covers all districts on October 5.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a fresh spell of rain starting Sunday after the southwest monsoon formally withdrew from the hilly state by the end of September. The meteorological station in Shimla on Saturday issued a series of alerts in view of the anticipated weather conditions across the state. 

An orange alert has been issued for several districts, warning residents to brace for hail, heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph on October 6.

Alongside this, the Met department also issued a yellow warning for October 5, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places across all 12 districts of the state.

Districts Under Orange Alert

According to the weather office, an orange alert has been issued for October 6 in:

  • Chamba
  • Kangra
  • Kullu
  • Mandi
  • Sirmaur
  • Lahaul-Spiti

Meanwhile, on October 7, a yellow alert will remain in effect for Una, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across most areas, with a few places likely to experience one or two spells of heavy showers on October 6 and 7. A few regions may also witness intermittent rain on October 7 and 8, indicating a brief revival of post-monsoon activity.

Dry Weather On Oct 4

The weather across the state remained largely dry on Saturday, with temperatures hovering 2–3 degrees above normal for this time of year. No notable fluctuation was observed in minimum temperatures.

Among the warmest locations on Saturday were Una and Seobagh, both recording maximum temperatures of 34°C. They were followed by Neri at 33.1°C, Bilaspur at 33°C, Dharamshala at 28.1°C, Shimla at 22.6°C, and Manali at 22.5°C.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
IMD HIMACHAL PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
World
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget