Himachal Braces For Very Heavy Rain, Hailstorm As IMD Issues Orange Alert: Check Forecast

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a fresh spell of rain starting Sunday after the southwest monsoon formally withdrew from the hilly state by the end of September. The meteorological station in Shimla on Saturday issued a series of alerts in view of the anticipated weather conditions across the state.

An orange alert has been issued for several districts, warning residents to brace for hail, heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph on October 6.

Alongside this, the Met department also issued a yellow warning for October 5, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places across all 12 districts of the state.

Districts Under Orange Alert

According to the weather office, an orange alert has been issued for October 6 in:

Chamba

Kangra

Kullu

Mandi

Sirmaur

Lahaul-Spiti

Meanwhile, on October 7, a yellow alert will remain in effect for Una, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across most areas, with a few places likely to experience one or two spells of heavy showers on October 6 and 7. A few regions may also witness intermittent rain on October 7 and 8, indicating a brief revival of post-monsoon activity.

Dry Weather On Oct 4

The weather across the state remained largely dry on Saturday, with temperatures hovering 2–3 degrees above normal for this time of year. No notable fluctuation was observed in minimum temperatures.

Among the warmest locations on Saturday were Una and Seobagh, both recording maximum temperatures of 34°C. They were followed by Neri at 33.1°C, Bilaspur at 33°C, Dharamshala at 28.1°C, Shimla at 22.6°C, and Manali at 22.5°C.