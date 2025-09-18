Hilsa Prices Soar As First Consignment Arrives In Tripura From Bangladesh For Durga Puja

Agartala, Sep 18 (PTI) The first consignment of 2,000 kg of Hilsa fish from Bangladesh, a much sought-after delicacy during Durga Puja, arrived in Tripura on Thursday, a local fish exporter said.

More consignments are expected soon, as the Bangladesh government has approved the export of 12 tonnes of Hilsa at a set price of 9 US dollars (approximately Rs 1,125) per kilogram.

"The first consignment of 2,000 kg of Hilsa arrived at Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) here on Thursday. This year, the price will be high because of less production of the fish in Bangladesh," Tapas Ghosh, a fish importer told PTI.

According to Ghosh, "A Hilsa fish weighing around one kg is expected to sell in the wholesale markets at a price ranging from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000." Last year, the state imported 20 tons of Hilsa from the neighbouring country at a wholesale price ranging from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500, he said.

Subhash Das, secretary of the Battala Wholesale Fish Market Committee in Agartala, confirmed the arrival of Hilsa in local markets but warned of higher prices this year.

"The reason is simple. Production of Hilsa is less in Bangladesh and there’s an upward trend in the US dollar," he said.

He added, the price will reduce gradually with arrival of more consignments in the northeastern state.

Nanigopal Das, the secretary of Matsya Babasiye Samity at Golbazar Wholesale market said, "Hilsa imported from Odisha and West Bengal is available in Agartala-based markets and elsewhere. The price is reasonable at Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 per kg." "The taste of Hilsa from Odisha’s Paradeep, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Gujarat is not far from what we get in the delicious fish from Bangladesh. We are no longer dependent on Bangladesh's Hilsa because of steady supply from various parts of our country," he added.

"We have information that the price of Hilsa set by the Bangladesh government at 9 US dollar or around Rs 1,125 per kg is not available in the neighbouring country. Currently, a kg of Hilsa is sold at Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 in Bangladesh,” he said.

