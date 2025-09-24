Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Here's My Call To Highly Skilled Indians...': German Envoy After Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Shake-Up Sparks Chaos

'Here's My Call To Highly Skilled Indians...': German Envoy After Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Shake-Up Sparks Chaos

Germany welcomes skilled Indian workers as Trump hikes H1B visa fees. Ambassador highlights high salaries, stable migration policies, and strong opportunities amid global talent shift.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a welcoming message to Indian professionals, German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, emphasized that Germany is open to highly skilled Indian workers, Amid the US immigration policies face sudden upheavals.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Ackermann subtly contrasted Germany’s stable and predictable migration policies with the United States’ volatile approach, reassuring Indian job seekers about opportunities in Germany.

The ambassador’s remarks come in the wake of former US President Donald Trump’s dramatic increase in H1B visa fees. On Friday, Trump signed an order hiking the fee from $2,000–$3,000 to a staggering $100,000 (roughly Rs 88 lakh). This change makes it nearly impossible for US companies to hire foreign talent, directly impacting thousands of Indian tech professionals who aspire to work at leading American firms.

A Welcoming Message for Indian Professionals

“Indians are among the top earners in Germany,” Dr. Ackermann said in his message. “The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German worker. That’s excellent news because it shows that Indians contribute significantly to our society and welfare. We value hard work and ensure the best jobs go to the best talent.”

Germany’s Migration Policy: Reliable Like a German Car

Drawing an analogy to German engineering, Dr. Ackermann described Germany’s migration framework as dependable and modern. “Our migration policy works a bit like a German car,” he explained. “It’s reliable, predictable, and moves in a straight line without unexpected zig-zags. Rules don’t change overnight, and highly skilled Indians are always welcome.”

He also shared links and resources for Indian professionals seeking opportunities in Germany, hinting at “surprising and rewarding prospects” awaiting them.

Global Talent Race Intensifies

Germany is not the only country seizing the moment. Following the US H1B fee hike, China also extended an invitation to international talent. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted the importance of cross-border talent exchange in a globalized world, emphasizing China’s commitment to innovation and career growth. “China welcomes professionals from various sectors worldwide to contribute to technological and economic progress,” he said.

With the US suddenly raising barriers, both Germany and China are positioning themselves as attractive destinations for global talent, especially for skilled Indians seeking stability, growth, and competitive salaries.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Jobs For Indians H1B Visa Hike Skilled Indian Professionals Migration Policy Work Abroad German Work Opportunities Trump H1B Fee India To Germany Jobs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
India
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget