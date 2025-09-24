In a welcoming message to Indian professionals, German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, emphasized that Germany is open to highly skilled Indian workers, Amid the US immigration policies face sudden upheavals.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Ackermann subtly contrasted Germany’s stable and predictable migration policies with the United States’ volatile approach, reassuring Indian job seekers about opportunities in Germany.

The ambassador’s remarks come in the wake of former US President Donald Trump’s dramatic increase in H1B visa fees. On Friday, Trump signed an order hiking the fee from $2,000–$3,000 to a staggering $100,000 (roughly Rs 88 lakh). This change makes it nearly impossible for US companies to hire foreign talent, directly impacting thousands of Indian tech professionals who aspire to work at leading American firms.

A Welcoming Message for Indian Professionals

“Indians are among the top earners in Germany,” Dr. Ackermann said in his message. “The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German worker. That’s excellent news because it shows that Indians contribute significantly to our society and welfare. We value hard work and ensure the best jobs go to the best talent.”

Germany’s Migration Policy: Reliable Like a German Car

Drawing an analogy to German engineering, Dr. Ackermann described Germany’s migration framework as dependable and modern. “Our migration policy works a bit like a German car,” he explained. “It’s reliable, predictable, and moves in a straight line without unexpected zig-zags. Rules don’t change overnight, and highly skilled Indians are always welcome.”

Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians.



Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech.



He also shared links and resources for Indian professionals seeking opportunities in Germany, hinting at “surprising and rewarding prospects” awaiting them.

Global Talent Race Intensifies

Germany is not the only country seizing the moment. Following the US H1B fee hike, China also extended an invitation to international talent. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted the importance of cross-border talent exchange in a globalized world, emphasizing China’s commitment to innovation and career growth. “China welcomes professionals from various sectors worldwide to contribute to technological and economic progress,” he said.

With the US suddenly raising barriers, both Germany and China are positioning themselves as attractive destinations for global talent, especially for skilled Indians seeking stability, growth, and competitive salaries.