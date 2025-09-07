Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaHaryana Government Transfers 20 IAS Officers, 1 HCS Officer In Major Administrative Shuffle

Haryana Government Transfers 20 IAS Officers, 1 HCS Officer In Major Administrative Shuffle

Haryana issues transfer orders for 20 IAS and 1 HCS officer, including key postings in Rohtak, Karnal, Panchkula, and Kaithal. Changes aim to streamline governance and administrative efficiency.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) In an administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of 20 IAS officers and one HCS officer.

Among the IAS officers transferred are Phool Chand Meena, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner and Secretary to Haryana government, Human Resources Department, relieving C G Rajini Kanthan of the charge, according to a government order on Saturday.

Rajiv Rattan, Director General, Science and Technology and Commissioner, Karnal Division, Karnal, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Rohtak Division, in addition to his present duties.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to Haryana government, Fisheries department, has been transferred and posted as ACS, Transport Department, in addition to his present duties, relieving T L Satyaprakash of the charge.

G Anupama, ACS, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) department has been transferred and posted as ACS, Citizen Resources Information Department, in addition to her present duties, relieving Vikas Gupta of the charge.

Mandeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad, has been transferred and posted as Director, Human Resources, Haryana and Special Secretary, Human Resources Department relieving Vinay Pratap Singh of the charge.

Munish Sharma, DC, Charkhi Dadri, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, relieving Munish Nagpal of the charge.

Monika Gupta, DC, Panchkula, has been transferred and posted as Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Panchkula against a vacant post.

Kapil Kumar, a Haryana Civil Services (HSC) officer, currently posted as Deputy Secretary to Haryana government, Monitoring and Coordination and Special Officer (Sanitation), Kurukshetra, has been transferred and posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Kaithal, in addition to his present duties, relieving IAS officer Deepak Babulal Karwa of the charge, the order said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Haryana Government Government Orders Kaithal IAS Transfers HCS Officer Transfer Administrative Reshuffle Rohtak Division Karnal Division Panchkula Administration Haryana Bureaucracy
