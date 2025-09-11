HAL Gets Third GE-404 Engine From US For Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jet Programme

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the third GE-404 engine from the United States for India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A fighter jet programme. Defence officials confirmed that the fourth engine is expected to reach India by the end of this month.

According to officials, HAL is set to receive a total of 12 GE-404 engines before the close of the current financial year. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already placed an order for 83 Tejas Mk1A aircraft, while a proposal to acquire 97 additional fighters is currently in the final stages of approval.

Back in 2021, India signed a $716 million deal with General Electric to procure 99 F404-IN20 engines. However, deliveries were delayed due to global supply chain disruptions, including issues with a South Korean component supplier. The revised delivery was scheduled for March 2025.

The IAF plans to induct 352 Tejas aircraft, combining both the Mk1A and Mk2 variants. HAL has assured that it remains on track to meet its commitments for this year despite earlier setbacks. Engine supplies are expected to stabilise from the next financial year, paving the way for faster production.

By 2026–27, HAL aims to scale up full-fledged production to 30 Tejas aircraft annually, with support from both public and private industry partners.

From Concept To Combat

India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme was launched in 1983 with the goal of replacing the MiG-21 fleet. Initially, the first flight was targeted for 1994, but delays pushed the maiden flight of the prototype to 2001. The project was formally named ‘Tejas' in 2003 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Despite the setbacks, the IAF placed its first order for 20 jets in 2006. The aircraft achieved Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) in 2011, with an expanded IOC-II in 2013. At this stage, Tejas had limited combat ability—restricted manoeuvring, no aerial refuelling, and only basic weapons.

The real breakthrough came with the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) standard in 2019, which expanded the fighter's flight envelope and added long-range Derby missiles, aerial refuelling, and precision-guided munitions. Tejas has since proven itself in tests, including a successful firing of the indigenous Astra Mk-I beyond-visual-range missile in 2023.

Orders And Deliveries

Out of the 40 Tejas Mk-1 aircraft initially ordered — 16 in IOC, 16 in FOC, and eight trainers — the IAF has so far received 38. Six of the trainers have been delivered, with two more FOC-standard jets expected soon.

The Tejas fleet currently operates in two squadrons: No. 45 "Flying Daggers" at Sulur, Tamil Nadu, and No. 18 "Flying Bullets" at Naliya, Gujarat. Both units handle a mix of roles, from combat patrols and precision strikes to training and border defence.

As of now, the IAF has 37 operational Mk-1 fighters, after losing one in a crash near Jaisalmer during Exercise Bharat Shakti last year. Tejas has also seen real deployment, flying Combat Air Patrol and Close Air Support sorties in Operation Sindoor.

The Mk-1A Leap

The Tejas Mk-1A, expected to join service next month, will be inducted into No. 3 Squadron "Cobras" and No. 23 Squadron "Panthers", replacing their MiG-21s at Nal in Rajasthan.

This upgraded variant brings major enhancements, including an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, electronic warfare suite, digital radar warning receiver, and self-protection jammers. It is designed for easier maintenance, supports aerial refuelling, and offers expanded Beyond Visual Range (BVR) capabilities.

Looking ahead: Tejas Mk-2

Beyond the Mk-1A, HAL is working on the Tejas Mk-2, a Medium Weight Fighter (MWF) that will be larger, heavier, and far more powerful. With a maximum take-off weight of 17.5 tonnes, a payload capacity of 6.5 tonnes, and the advanced GE F414 engine, the Mk-2 will represent a significant leap.

It is expected to feature the indigenous Uttam Mk-2 AESA radar, Infra-Red Search and Track (IRST) sensor, wide-area cockpit displays, and next-generation electronic warfare systems, reported The Print. Four prototypes are under assembly, with the first flight targeted for 2027, followed by a three-year testing phase.

IAF Prepares to Retire MiG-21s

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to retire its last two MiG-21 squadrons in Chandigarh at the end of this month, closing the chapter on an aircraft that served for more than six decades. Once they are phased out, the IAF's squadron strength will fall to 29—well below the sanctioned strength of 42.5.

The timing coincides with the arrival of the Tejas Mk-1A, a fighter jet designed as a true multi-role platform. Unlike its predecessor, the Mk-1, the upgraded version is equipped for air defence, ground strike, and maritime missions. It features a digitally redesigned cockpit with wide-area displays, improved pilot ergonomics, and a modern quadruplex fly-by-wire system for more precise handling.