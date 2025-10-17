Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Meets Governor, Announces 26-Member Cabinet Expansion

New Gujarat Cabinet: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday to brief him on the current status of the state cabinet and seek approval to hold the oath-taking ceremony for new ministers. The Governor confirmed that permission had been granted for the swearing-in ceremony, marking the next step in the state’s cabinet reshuffle.

Gujarat Cabinet Formation

Following the meeting, the Gujarat BJP announced a list of 26 ministers who will join the reconstituted cabinet. Among the prominent names are Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi, and Kanubhai Desai.

The reshuffle comes after all cabinet ministers, except the Chief Minister, resigned earlier in the week to pave the way for the new team. The move is being seen as part of the BJP’s efforts to infuse fresh energy and balance regional and caste representation ahead of upcoming political challenges.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a courtesy meeting with the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat today



During this, Chief Minister apprised about the current status of the Gujarat Cabinet and sought permission to organize the oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet members, the… pic.twitter.com/ihlLTvIkiV — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

ALSO READ: Bihar Opposition Seals Last-Minute Deal As VIP Agrees To Contest 15 Seats

Speaking on the development, Minister Praful Pansheriya said his resignation submitted earlier had not been accepted. “I will take on whatever responsibility the party assigns to me. Every decision of the party high command is acceptable to me,” he said.

BJP MLA Lavingji Thakor, who confirmed receiving an invitation to the swearing-in ceremony, expressed optimism about the cabinet formation. “Many leaders from the Kshatriya community have served as ministers before and will be included again today. The BJP respects all communities equally, and I have full faith in the leadership,” he said.