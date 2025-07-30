Government sources on Wednesday reportedly dismissed as “incorrect” the claims made by Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar, the Grand Mufti of India, regarding a reprieve in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. The cleric had asserted that Priya’s death sentence had been overturned, and that both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) were aware of his involvement in the matter.

Sources quoted by news agency PTI cautioned against speculation, stating, “We urge people to avoid misinformation and speculation on the sensitive matter.”

Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, was convicted of murdering Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017. A Yemeni court sentenced her to death in 2020, and her appeal was dismissed by the country’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. Though her execution was scheduled for 16 July, Indian intervention led to a postponement. She remains incarcerated in a jail in Sana’a, which is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

India, lacking diplomatic presence in Yemen, has been handling the case through its mission in Saudi Arabia, as per government sources.

Supreme Court Asks Centre to Consider Travel Request

On July 18, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider a representation seeking permission for travel to Yemen to facilitate negotiations aimed at securing clemency for Priya.

A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea filed by the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council. The petitioner urged the Ministry of External Affairs to engage diplomatic channels to rescue the Indian national.

Senior advocate R. Basant, appearing for the petitioner, submitted: “Yemen is a country where not just anybody can go. There is a travel ban unless the government relaxes it. Let 2–3 members of the petitioner organisation and a representative of Kerala Islamic cleric be permitted to go to Yemen.”

While refusing to issue judicial directions, the Bench advised the petitioner to approach the Union government formally for the required permissions.

The petitioner also appealed to the Centre to send a representative to take part in negotiations for securing a pardon by offering “blood money” (diya), a concept recognised under Islamic law in capital punishment cases. However, Attorney General R. Venkataramani refrained from making any commitments, stating, “We don’t want something counter-productive happening. We want this woman to come out safely.”

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on 14 August.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Abdelfattah Mehdi, has reportedly maintained a firm stance against any pardon, stating that Priya must be executed.

MEA Assures Continued Efforts in Nimisha Priya Case

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its commitment to assisting in the case. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters during a weekly briefing in New Delhi, “This is a very sensitive matter, and the Government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. We have provided legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged regular consular visits for the family, and we are in touch with both local authorities and the family members to resolve this issue.”

Priya’s mother, 57-year-old Prema Kumari, has been actively campaigning to secure a pardon and has even travelled to Sana’a to discuss compensation with the victim’s family. Her efforts are being supported by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, a collective of NRI social workers based in Yemen.